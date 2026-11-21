Four-wheeler hits e-rickshaw at Guwahati's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Flyover; driver killed, woman critically injured
A four-wheeler allegedly travelling in the wrong direction hit an e-rickshaw on Guwahati's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Flyover, killing driver Tapan Kalita. Passenger Geetanjali remains under treatment with critical injuries, while the four-wheeler driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
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Story highlights
- Victim Tapan Kalita was a resident of Guwahati's Basistha locality
- Woman passenger Geetanjali was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital
- She remains under treatment after sustaining critical injuries in the collision
An e-rickshaw driver was killed on the spot after a four-wheeler rammed into his vehicle at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Flyover in Guwahati.
The deceased, identified as Tapan Kalita, was a resident of Basistha. The four-wheeler allegedly came from the wrong direction and hit the e-rickshaw.
A woman passenger, identified as Geetanjali, was travelling in the e-rickshaw at the time of the accident. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she is undergoing treatment.
The four-wheeler driver was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.
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