An e-rickshaw driver was killed on the spot after a four-wheeler rammed into his vehicle at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Flyover in Guwahati.

The deceased, identified as Tapan Kalita, was a resident of Basistha. The four-wheeler allegedly came from the wrong direction and hit the e-rickshaw.

A woman passenger, identified as Geetanjali, was travelling in the e-rickshaw at the time of the accident. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she is undergoing treatment.

The four-wheeler driver was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.