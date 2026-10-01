Four women in Assam’s Dhing allege Rs 3 lakh fraud over land mutation

Four economically weak women in Assam’s Nagaon district have alleged that two men defrauded them of a total of Rs 3 lakh by promising to complete the mutation of their land records, but failed to deliver on the assurance.

The alleged fraudsters have been identified as Mofidul Islam and Shahjahan Ali, residents of Dhakai Basti in Dhing.

According to the women, the accused initially collected Rs 1 lakh from them and later took another Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of completing the land mutation process. The four complainants — Anowara Khatun, Monowara Khatun, Hanufa Khatun and Halima Khatun — are from the same village.

The women alleged that despite making the payments, their land records were not mutated. When they approached the two men seeking a refund, the accused allegedly threatened them and drove them away while carrying machetes and sticks.

The complainants said they had borrowed money and taken loans to arrange the amount paid to the accused. They claimed that the alleged loss has left them in serious financial difficulty.

The women are reportedly widows from economically vulnerable backgrounds. While some of them earn a livelihood by working in other people's homes, others allegedly depend on door-to-door begging for their daily needs.

The women have submitted a written complaint to the Nagaon Superintendent of Police, seeking action against the two men. However, they alleged that no effective assistance has been provided to them so far.

They have also alleged that an investigating officer at Dhing Police Station threatened and intimidated them when they approached the police. The women further claimed that the officer has a close association with the two accused, and raised concerns over the manner in which their complaint is being handled.

Following the alleged lack of action, the four women approached the media and sought intervention in the matter.

The allegations against the two men and the investigating officer have not been independently verified. The police response, including the status of the complaint and whether any investigation or action has been initiated, is awaited.