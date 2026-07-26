Four workers killed in cylinder blast at Khadi industry unit in Assam's Cachar

At least four workers were killed and several others sustained serious injuries in a cylinder explosion at a Khadi industry unit in Pangram, Udharbond in Assam's Cachar district on July 26.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran Munda, Agnu Borik, Shyamal Gour, and Sagar Nath.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred while the workers were on duty at the factory, triggering panic at the site. Several injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Police and district administration officials reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Further details are awaited.