A four-year-old child was allegedly abducted from their bed during the night at Juripar’s Lane No. 16 in Panjabari, Guwahati, triggering concern among local residents.

According to reports , the incident took place when an unidentified person allegedly entered the house with the intention of committing theft and took the child from the sleeping area.

In a surprising turn of events, the child reportedly returned home crying at around 5 am.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and the child’s return remain unclear. Further details regarding the identity of the alleged intruder and whether a police complaint has been filed are awaited.

The incident has raised concerns among residents about the safety of children and security in residential areas of the city. Further information is awaited from the police.