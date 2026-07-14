Four-year-old child allegedly killed after being thrown into pond in Assam's Nagaon, woman detained

A four-year-old child allegedly died after being thrown into a pond in Assam's Nagaon district, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the incident.

Locals alleged that a woman, identified as Mashakin Khatun, threw the child into a nearby pond.

The child was recovered from the pond in an unconscious state and was found dead. Following the incident, villagers confined the accused woman inside her house and immediately informed the police.

A team from Juria Police reached the spot, took the accused woman into custody, and shifted the child's body to Nagaon for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the child's death. The motive behind the alleged act has not yet been established.

Officials said the findings of the post-mortem examination, along with the ongoing investigation, are expected to provide greater clarity on the incident. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.