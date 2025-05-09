As the Assam government completes four years in office on May 10, there will be no celebratory events to mark the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The chief minister stated that the government has decided to keep the anniversary low-key with a press conference, in view of ongoing national concerns and tensions prevailing at the Pakistan border.

Instead of festivities, a press conference will be held as the sole official event to mark the day where CM Sarma is expected to highlight key milestones reached during his tenure.

Earlier today, he urged people to reject fake news from “vested interests” and comply with official guidelines, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

''As India stands UNITED under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, as responsible citizens let us REJECT fake news from vested interests, REPORT those trying to undermine our Armed Forces, COMPLY with official guidelines. Jai Hind (sic),'' Sarma said in a post on X.