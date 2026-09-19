Four youths drown in Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Four youths drowned in the Brahmaputra River in the Balijan area under Chabua co-district of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on September 19.

According to local reports, the incident took place around 5 pm when the four youths had gone to the river to take a bath. They were reportedly swept away by the strong current and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Satyajit Ghosh, Abhijit Deb, Surajit Dey and Babu Ghosh, all residents of the Chabua area.

Following the incident, search and rescue operations were launched to trace the youths. Further details on the recovery efforts were awaited.

A local resident said the youths had gone to the Balijan area after shops in the locality remained closed in observance of the first death anniversary of Assamese singer and musician Zubeen Garg.

The incident comes as Assam observes Zubeen Garg's first death anniversary, with tribute programmes being held across the state.