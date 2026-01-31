Four youths from Assam found dead inside locked rented room in Bengaluru

In a shocking and mysterious incident, the bodies of four youths from Assam were found inside a locked rented room in Mutsandra area of Bengaluru rural district, that triggered panic and raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Jayanta Sinte Khageswar, Narendranath Taid, Doctor Taid and Dhananjay Taid. All four were reportedly working as daily-wage labourers at a warehouse operated by CFA (Access Warehousing) in Hoskote and were residing in rented accommodation.

According to initial information, the bodies were discovered after locals alerted the authorities. Soon after receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakant also visited the site to take stock of the situation.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and police have registered a case to probe all possible angles. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased have alleged that the youths were deliberately murdered, further deepening the mystery surrounding the incident.

Police officials have stated that further details will emerge after forensic examination and post-mortem reports.

This is a developing story.