Fourth Assamese expatriate appears before Guwahati fast-track court, to depose in Zubeen Garg death case

The hearing in the case concerning the death of singer Zubeen Garg continued before a fast-track court on Wednesday, September 16, with Debajit Hazarika appearing as the fourth Assamese expatriate from Singapore to record his statement.

Hazarika was among those who attended the infamous September 19 yacht party in Singapore, where Garg died. His statement is expected to provide further details to the court regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier, three eye witnesses - Parikshit Sharma, Sushmita Goswami and Pratim Lahkar, who are based in Singapore and attended the yatch party, had appeared before the court and recorded their statements in connection with the case.

The recording of witness statements forms part of the ongoing legal proceedings, as authorities examine accounts of people who were present at the yacht party or may have relevant information about the events surrounding Garg’s death.

With Hazarika’s deposition, the court proceedings have now included statements from four eye witnesses as the legal process continues to examine the circumstances leading to the singer’s death.

