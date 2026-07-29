Fourth missing family member swept away in Assam floods found dead; State flood toll rises to 75

The body of Tutumoni Duwara, the fourth member of a family swept away during the devastating floods in Assam, was recovered on Wednesday, July 29, bringing a tragic end to an 11-day search.

Tutumoni Duwara, a resident of Abhayapuri village in Charaideo district, had been missing since July 19, when flash floods engulfed the family's home. With the recovery of her body, all four members of the family who were swept away in the tragedy have now been found dead.

Earlier, the bodies of her daughter Bidisha Duwara (30) and her two sons, Bidyut Duwara (36) and Biplab Duwara (25), had been recovered during search operations.

The incident occurred at Abhayapuri village under Tengapukhuri Police Station after sudden floodwaters inundated the home of Rohini Duwara. As the family attempted to move to safer ground, Tutumoni and her daughter Bidisha were swept away by the strong current.

On learning of the incident, Tutumoni's sons, Bidyut and Biplab, entered the floodwaters in an attempt to rescue their mother and sister. However, both were overpowered by the current and were also swept away.

The incident is among the most heartbreaking tragedies reported during this year's floods in Upper Assam, highlighting the devastating human cost of the disaster.

Meanwhile, Assam's flood situation remains grim. According to official figures, the state has recorded 75 flood-related deaths so far this year, while more than 3.32 lakh people continue to be affected by the deluge across several districts. Relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts are ongoing in the flood-hit areas.