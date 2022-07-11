A vicious cycle of fraud is going on in the name of Assam cabinet minister Bimal Borah.

He lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati against fraudsters involved in opening a fake WhatsApp account by using his name.

Some fraudsters have demanded money from several high profile officials and businessmen through the fake account opened in Borah’s name.

A photograph of the minister has also been posted on WhatsApp’s profile.

These fraudsters seek wealth through online. It has already been alleged that many people have stolen money in the name of ministers.

Reacting to this, the cabinet minister said, “This work is done by some people who want to earn easy money. They have opened an account in my name but thankfully no one has given them money till now.”

He further said, “In this regard I have lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station. I am hopeful that the police will nab the criminals soon and take necessary action against them.”

According to reports, the fraudsters possibly used mobile number 7780915086 to send the messages posing as Bimal Borah on WhatsApp.

Further investigations are on.

A hugely popular online communication platform like WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, has become a favourite tramping ground for fraudsters. This is not surprising, considering the enormous number of WhatsApp users, which as of February 2020 stood at over 2 billion users worldwide, and counting. If you add to this the fact that, for various reasons, the majority of WhatsApp users are vulnerable when online, WhatsApp has become an irresistible platform for fraudsters.

Furthermore, users have become more vulnerable over time, since the tactics used by scammers are becoming more and more ingenious and more effective.