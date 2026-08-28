Free coaching for APSC, ADRE-3.0, health and Assam Police exams to begin in Assam's Boko

Free coaching classes for APSC, ADRE-3.0, Health Department and Assam Police recruitment examinations will be organised at Boko Girls’ High School to support students and job aspirants from the greater Boko area.

The coaching programme will be held twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays, with experienced and qualified faculties guiding candidates in their preparation for various competitive examinations.

The classes will cover Assam-specific topics, polity and governance, Indian economy, current affairs, general studies, Assam history, geography, environment, quantitative aptitude, reasoning and English grammar. The programme will also include online classes, regular doubt-clearing sessions, flexible timings, study materials, test series and personalised mentorship.

The coaching classes are scheduled to begin on September 26, 2026, while the last date for submitting application forms is September 16. Application forms will be available at Perfect Lab and Fresh Ahar Hotel and Restaurant in Boko.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Arjun Chetry, Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, along with social worker Hiranya Nath and journalist Gobinda Daloi.

The organisers have appealed to eligible students and job aspirants to enrol within the stipulated deadline and take advantage of the free coaching opportunity.

The initiative is expected to provide accessible competitive-examination preparation to aspiring youths in Boko, particularly those who may face financial difficulties in accessing private coaching.