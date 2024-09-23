In a significant health initiative, TCPL Packaging Limited, in collaboration with the Smile Foundation, conducted its first-ever free eye check-up camp at Satabari village within the Chaygaon Industrial Growth Center on Sunday. The event, which also offered comprehensive health services including general medical check-ups and free distribution of eyeglasses, marked a milestone in the area's healthcare outreach. Over 150 local residents benefited from the services, receiving necessary medications and eyeglasses at no cost.

Shyamal Dey, HR Manager of TCPL, highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting, "While this is our 18th medical camp in the region, it is the first time we have organized a dedicated eye check-up camp. The public response has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from residents aged 40 and above."

Dipak Nath, a 27-year-old resident of Boko, expressed his satisfaction with the camp, noting the advanced equipment used. "In our area, such facilities are rare. I spend more than eight hours daily working on a computer, and without easy access to eye specialists, I often have to travel to Guwahati for check-ups, costing me around four to five thousand rupees. This camp saved me both time and money," Nath shared.

The eye examinations were conducted by ophthalmologist Dr. Pranamee Das, while Dr. Inzamam and Dr. Monica Devi, both MBBS, addressed general health concerns. In addition to eye care, the camp provided medicines, blood tests, and blood pressure monitoring to more than 100 individuals, aiming to improve overall community health.

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