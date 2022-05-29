Dhubri: Under the National Programme for Control of Blindness Scheme, a free eye screening camp was held at the Dhubri Lions Club.

A team of ophthalmologists from Guwahati Lions Eye Hospital visited Dhubri to conduct the 'Free Eye Screening Camp,' according to Sanjay Sethia, Secretary Dhubri Lions Club.

Initially, 200 patients were monitored in the Dhubri Lions Club premises on Sunday.

"The motive of the event is to serve the people of below poverty line of all age groups, the team of ophthalmologists will do the eye screening and the necessary operation for the eye cataract. Any other major eye operation will be guided by the members of Lions Club to reach GMCH and Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati", Sethia said.

A number of Dhubri Lions Club officials attended the event, including Dhubri Lions Club President Suresh Kumar Harlalka and Vice President Ajit Kumar Das.