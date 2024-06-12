An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the Tanta area of Doda district on Wednesday, according to informed sources. Acting on intelligence about terrorist presence near Tanta, the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles (4RR) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police launched a joint operation.

During the initial exchange of fire, one SOG jawan was injured and has since been evacuated for medical treatment. As the operation progressed, security forces re-established contact with the terrorists about 5 kilometers from the Jammu-Himachal Pradesh border, in the upper reaches of Gandoh.

This encounter follows closely on the heels of two separate terror attacks in the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir within the last 24 hours. In these attacks, a CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured during overnight encounters, officials reported on Wednesday. More updates on the current operation will be provided as the situation unfolds.

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