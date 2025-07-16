Fresh visuals surface of alleged drone attack on ULFA(I) camps in Myanmar

Fresh visuals have emerged from Myanmar allegedly showing the aftermath of a drone and missile strike on camps belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I). The images depict massive destruction, with bamboo structures and thatched-roof shelters reduced to debris.

The ULFA(I) has claimed that the strikes were carried out by Indian armed forces in the early hours of July 13. According to the group, the assault targeted its mobile camps in Myanmar’s Sagaing region along the India-Myanmar border, resulting in the death of three senior leaders and injuries to at least 19 other members.

In a statement, the outfit identified the deceased as Lieutenant General Nayan Medhi alias Nayan Asom, Brigadier Ganesh Asom, and Colonel Pradip Asom. The group alleged that the first attack occurred during a rescue attempt of two ailing cadres and claimed that a second wave of drone strikes took place during the funeral of Nayan Asom, leading to the deaths of the other two leaders.

ULFA(I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, in an audio message circulated to media outlets, asserted that “the strike was launched from Indian territory using high-precision drones, allegedly of Israeli and French origin.” He accused the Indian Army of lying in their press statement and vowed to release photographic evidence of the attack within a week. “This attack occurred four times. It is 100% true. We will soon make the proof public,” he claimed.

Baruah also dismissed the Indian government’s assertion of ongoing dialogue with the outfit. “There have been no talks in the last four years. They keep saying they want peace, but never reach out,” he added.

In response, the Indian Army has firmly denied all allegations. Defence PRO Colonel MS Rawat, speaking from Guwahati, stated: “There are no inputs with the Indian Army regarding any such operation.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also oversees the Home Department, echoed the Army’s stance. “We have not received any official communication from the Centre. The Assam Police was not involved, and no strike was conducted from our soil. All information so far is based solely on Paresh Baruah’s statement,” said Sarma.

The alleged strike has triggered sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Centre’s silence, asking, “Can a drone strike of this scale take place without the knowledge of top officials, including the Home Minister? Is this another Operation Sindoor or a shadow of the era of secret killings?”

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, called for immediate clarification from both state and central governments. “Such attacks could jeopardize the fragile peace process initiated in 2023. The public deserves to know who ordered this strike and why,” he said.