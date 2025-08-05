“From AK-47s to folded hands”: Himanta Biswa Sarma hails BJP’s 'peace push' in BTR

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that due to the BJP's efforts, peace has been firmly established in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The turnaround in the BTR from violence to peace has been "our single biggest achievement," said the chief minister, who has been holding meetings for the forthcoming council polls in different parts of the region since Sunday.

"BTR was historically mired by violence. We have come here for election meetings, and the elders of BTR know there was a time when people could not vote as individuals with AK-47s roamed the streets and forced people to vote for candidates of their choice," Sarma said.

He added that earlier, candidates sought votes with guns in their hands, but since the BJP government came to power at the Centre and in Assam, "this trend has been reversed and now they come with folded hands."

"What we have done over the last five years in the region has been transformative — from health, infrastructure, education, drinking water and much more. For us, BTR's turnaround has been one of the biggest success stories of New Assam," he stated.

The BTR of today is a shining example of peace, prosperity, and mutual coexistence, Sarma emphasised.

On the issue of encroached land in the BTR, the chief minister said that any decision regarding removal must be taken by the council. "If they seek our help, we will cooperate with them," he assured.

He highlighted that the state government works through a consultative process, and "on these lines, we are working on conferring land rights to our indigenous communities in tribal belts and blocks through mutual understanding."

Sarma mentioned that he has been touring across the BTR over the last three days and observed "a tremendous level of support from people of all ages." He expressed confidence that the BJP would perform well in the upcoming council elections.

Elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) are expected to be held in September this year, with the BJP planning to contest the polls independently.

Currently, the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP, and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are alliance partners in administering the council.

Asked whether the BJP was aiming to form the next council independently, Sarma replied that the formation of the government in BTR was "not a matter of discussion now." A decision on how many seats to contest will be taken by August 20.

Regarding talks of a potential alliance between the Pramod Boro-led UPPL and the Hagrama Mohilary-headed Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Sarma said that the BJP welcomes it.

"If this happens, it will help us (the state government) to talk to one party on any matter," he noted.

As for its other ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Sarma said the party should field candidates only in seats where it has a genuine chance of winning, not just to defeat the BJP.

In the last council polls held in December 2020, the UPPL won 12 seats, BJP secured nine, and GSP one. The BPF, which had led the council for the previous three terms, emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats. Congress had won one seat, but its elected member later joined the BJP.

That lone Congress member, Sajal Kumar Sinha, officially joined the BJP on Monday and was subsequently expelled from the Congress.

At the time, BPF was BJP’s alliance partner in the state government. However, the BJP later allied with UPPL and GSP to jointly form the council.

The 2020 BTC elections were held following the signing of a fresh Bodo Accord in New Delhi on January 27, 2020. The accord was signed by leaders of all four factions of the NDFB, then ABSU chief Pramod Bodo, Hagrama Mohilary, and then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI)