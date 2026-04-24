From Assam to London: In a historic first, Auniati Satra’s Satradhikar invited to address British Parliament

In a moment being hailed as a historic first for Assam, Pitambar Dev Goswami, the Satradhikar of Majuli's Auniati Satra, has been invited to address the Parliament of the United Kingdom in London marking an unprecedented journey of Assam’s spiritual legacy onto a global stage.

This is the first time that a Satradhikar from Majuli, the heartland of Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite tradition, has received such international recognition.

The event, titled “Vaishnavite Culture of Assam,” will be held on June 17 at Committee Room 15 under the initiative of British MP Bob Blackman, with participation expected from around 65 parliamentarians.

Dr. Goswami is set to speak on the enduring relevance of Assam’s Vaishnavite philosophy in a diverse and multicultural world, highlighting its message of harmony, devotion, and inclusivity.

The occasion will also feature a performance of Sattriya dance, offering a vibrant representation of the state’s rich artistic heritage.

The invitation is being celebrated as a proud milestone, symbolising a cultural bridge from Assam to London and placing the state’s spiritual traditions firmly on the global map.