Armstrong Changsan, a seasoned diplomat hailing from Dima Hasao, Assam, has been appointed as India's Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba. The announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs, marking a pivotal moment in Changsan's distinguished career.

Changsan, a member of the 1997 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to Cuba, he served as Consul General at the Indian consulate in Osaka-Kobe, Japan. His diplomatic career has seen him undertake pivotal roles including Deputy High Commissioner of India to South Africa and postings in Lagos and Tokyo.

Born on January 24, 1969, Changsan pursued his education at IIT Delhi, obtaining a B Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering before joining the IFS. His tenure in various capacities has been marked by a steadfast commitment to advancing India's diplomatic interests across diverse international arenas, including the United Nations where he contributed significantly to issues ranging from climate change to human rights.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended congratulations stating Changsan's roots in Dima Hasao and expressing confidence in his ability to excel in his new diplomatic assignment.