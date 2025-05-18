When the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 results were finally declared after months of legal delays, Daiwik Agarwala opened the site with zero expectations. What he saw next would change his life.

All India Rank 2.

“It was truly a surreal moment! My parents and I felt immense relief and joy,” Daiwik recalls, still processing the exhilaration. “I never imagined I’d rank that high in a national exam—it’s simply not something you can ‘expect’ or plan for.”

Assam connections run deep

Though raised in Gurugram, where his mother works as a director at a multinational financial firm and his father in aerospace, Daiwik’s northeastern identity remains foundational. His annual pilgrimages to Tezpur (where his mama-mami live) and ancestral Biswanath Ghat keep him grounded in Assamese soil.

“We visit almost every year,” Daiwik shares, his voice brightening. When results dropped, congratulatory calls from relatives and community members flooded in, reflecting the shared pride his success has generated across the Northeast.

Defying the Engineering-Medicine binary

Nishant Prakash, head of the coaching institute that guided Daiwik to success, observes a shifting paradigm across the Northeast. “The traditional thought process limited to Engineering & Medical stands changed now,” he notes, pointing to the law’s growing prominence in regional career considerations.

As a part of the Assam Government’s NEP 2020 Legal Education Committee, Nishant brings his legal education expertise to the state’s evolving educational framework.

This northeastern transformation comes at a critical juncture. Assam lawyers already grace the Supreme Court and various High Courts, establishing valuable precedent for aspiring legal minds from the region.

The late starter who finished strong

Unlike peers who began years earlier, Daiwik only started CLAT prep in 12th grade. “A lot of self-doubt and anxiety,” he admits, wondering if nine months would suffice against competitors with years of preparation.

Juggling Manav Rachna International School coursework with CLAT coaching demanded strategic time management. His approach? Perseverance rather than marathon study sessions.

“If I found something difficult, I would keep practising until I was good at it,” he explains. Targeting weaknesses—mathematics required extra time while language came naturally—Daiwik hammered through 100+ mock papers in exam-like conditions.

Prakash noticed what separated his student from others: “Exceptional command over the English Language. General Knowledge is another area which Daiwik is very good at.” But beyond aptitude, consistency carried the day—Daiwik followed every suggestion “with utmost sincerity.”

The balanced achiever

Forget the study-hermit stereotype. Despite securing AIR 2, Daiwik maintained social connections, participated in inter-school competitions, and attended events throughout his preparation.

“People assume I must have studied 17-18 hours daily,” he laughs. Instead, he advocates balance—excellence without isolation.

His dedication took other forms. Prakash recalls messages arriving at 2-3 am with doubts needing clarification, and days when Daiwik parked himself at the institute from opening until closing, grinding through practice papers.

The Northeastern advantage/challenge paradox

For students from Assam contemplating national competitive exams, Daiwik identifies information access, not intellectual capacity, as the primary challenge.

“Lack of awareness about coaching institutions, mentorships, study resources,” he explains. “National exams aren’t out of reach for anyone from the Northeast—research well, find quality guidance, study with dedication.”

Nishant, who left corporate law to teach full-time, emphasises what northeastern students bring to the table: sincerity, hard work, and regional passion. His prescription for success? “Inculcate more reading habits. Novels and newspapers will be of immense help.”

The Gurukul approach

Behind Daiwik stands Nishant Prakash Law Classes (NPLC), an institute that placed five students in CLAT/AILET 2025’s top 10. With 54 of 60 students clearing these prestigious entrance exams, the institute’s selectivity pays dividends.

“Not a regular coaching centre. Like a Gurukul,” Nishant explains. Rather than maximising student numbers for revenue, NPLC handpicks students, enabling individualised attention.

Despite success, NPLC maintains an unusually low profile—operating without even a signboard despite counting Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, and senior bureaucrats among parents seeking admission for their children.

Now, to address accessibility challenges for remote students, Prakash plans a YouTube channel offering free legal education while expanding the batch size from 60 to 120.

“Sending children to metro cities for coaching is a personal choice,” he reassures parents. “CLAT can very well be cracked staying in the comforts of one’s home” through online programmes, books, newspapers, and internet resources.

From Politics to Law

Having jumped from AIR 7 in the initial December 2024 results to AIR 2 after court-mandated revisions, Daiwik’s path wasn’t predetermined. Politics and governance interested him first; specific legal passion emerged only “towards the beginning of last year” when constitutional reading ignited something deeper.

“The idea of providing justice to common citizens,” he explains, “and an opportunity to serve this country and uphold the ideals enshrined in our laws and Constitution” drives his ambition.

A reader-writer with two published short stories, Daiwik credits parental support as fundamental to his achievement. Their mantra? “Always give your best—even if results aren’t as expected, giving your best is enough.”

The road ahead

With his impressive rank, Daiwik now has his sights set on the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore.

“It is the undisputed #1 law college in the country, and I am really excited to attend it because of its academic rigour. I also look forward to getting to study with some of the brightest minds from throughout the nation.”

Though particularly drawn to Constitutional law, he’s entering law school with an open mind. The journey from aspiration to achievement has taught him to embrace possibilities rather than limiting himself prematurely.

As policymakers deliberate in government halls, the true transformation is often born in modest coaching rooms and sleepless nights. Now, Daiwik’s laptop sits closed. The anxiety-inducing CLAT website, refreshed obsessively for six months, can finally be bookmarked for posterity.