From booze checks to crime checks: Rs 50.21 crore in drink-and-drive fines, 5,786 cases mark a safer Guwahati in 2025

The year 2025 proved to be a defining phase for the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, as the city recorded a marked improvement in law and order, driven by focused crime prevention, faster investigations and stronger prosecution.

According to official data, a total of 5,786 cases were registered in Guwahati in 2025, reflecting a steady decline from 7,412 cases in 2024 and 9,393 cases in 2023. Police officials attributed the reduction to improved patrolling, quicker response times and enhanced coordination at the ground level.

One of the most significant achievements during the year was the drastic reduction in pending cases. From a high of 35,396 pending cases in 2021, the number was brought down to just 2,882 by the end of 2025, with more than 32,000 cases cleared over four years.

The quality of investigations also saw substantial improvement. The charge sheet filing rate rose to 68.34 per cent in 2025, compared to 42.56 per cent in 2024 and 19.13 per cent in 2023. Prosecution outcomes strengthened alongside this, with the overall conviction rate increasing from 4 per cent in 2021 to 28.5 per cent in 2025. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the conviction rate stood at 86.08 per cent, placing Assam among the top performers nationally in the implementation of the new criminal laws.

Crimes against property registered a sharp decline, with 1,854 cases reported during the year. Intensive night patrolling and swift enforcement led to the arrest of 2,118 offenders. Vehicle theft cases dropped to 553, with police arresting 239 accused and recovering 267 vehicles, achieving a recovery rate of 48.2 per cent, nearly double that of previous years. In cases of mobile phone theft, 203 accused were arrested and 1,159 stolen devices recovered.

The crackdown on narcotics remained a major focus area. In 2025, Guwahati Police registered 406 NDPS cases and arrested 555 individuals. Seizures of heroin, ganja and psychotropic substances during the year were valued at ₹28.86 crore, delivering a major setback to drug networks operating in the city.

Cyber policing also showed encouraging results. The Cyber Police Station at Panbazar recovered ₹6.28 crore from cyber fraud cases and returned the amount to victims. The unit conducted 1,784 enquiries and carried out regular public awareness programmes to prevent online crimes.

Traffic management witnessed notable improvement as well. Road accident cases declined to 1,026 in 2025 from 1,218 in the previous year. Notably, no road accident was reported on December 31, 2025, despite heavy public movement and multiple public events across the city. Traffic enforcement during the year resulted in the collection of ₹50.21 crore in fines.

Overall, officials said 2025 marked a turning point for urban policing in Guwahati, with lower crime rates, faster justice delivery and enhanced public safety, significantly strengthening public confidence in the police force.