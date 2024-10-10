The passing away of Ratan Naval Tata at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024, has left a profound impact on Assam, a state he regarded with great affection and commitment. As the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and a recipient of India’s second-highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan, Tata's life was characterized by visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to philanthropy, particularly in the realms of healthcare and industrial development. His demise marks not just the loss of a titan in the business world but also a compassionate ally for the people of Assam.

The impact that Ratan Tata has made to Assamese health sector can be regarded as revolutionizing. Under his stewardship, he has organised the Tata Trusts to support the Assam Cancer Care Foundation up to par with the end vision of improving cancer treatments in the state. It aims at the establishment of constructions that will offer services of cancer hospitals at an attainable cost where clearly such hospitals were scarce.

As for the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, this organization has already begun a mission to build 17 cancer care hospitals in Assam. These hospitals are planned for performing best healthcare services to the patients and especially for the poor patients. According to the program, everybody ought to receive quality cancer treatment as it is every person’s right to quality healthcare as per Tata.

Tata, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated seven new cancer hospitals in Assam. These state-of-the-art facilities were launched in districts such as Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat, marking a substantial step forward in the region's healthcare infrastructure. During the inauguration, PM Modi emphasized the rapid expansion of cancer care facilities in Assam, noting that the establishment of seven hospitals in a single day was a historic achievement for the state. Tata's contributions to these initiatives have greatly improved healthcare access for countless families, reaffirming his legacy of compassion and commitment to societal well-being.

PM Modi said that with the constant upsurge in cancer treatment facilities within Assam the turning point in the crisis came true as seven hospitals were built within just a single day. Tata, through involvement in such initiatives, has been improving the health care status of many families, thus carrying on the great virtues of love and devotion to humanities.

In addition to health care, Tata’s aim was also directed at industrialization and especially the newly emerging semiconductor industry. The culmination of his efforts of drumming up new ideas for a change in Assam took a radical twist in the form of the setting up of a semiconductor plant in Jagiroad. Such facility is expected to provide jobs to the youth thus enhancing the economic outlook of the region.

The capacity of the semiconductor plant is 48 million chips in a day that would cater for the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications industries. Assuring this investment of Rs 27,000 crore not only helps Assam become an active player in the semiconductor space but also helps prime minister Modi’s ambitions to boost the electronic manufacturing sector in India.

Ratan Tata's contributions to Assam were recognized at the highest levels of state government. In February 2022, he was conferred with the Assam Baibhav, the state’s highest civilian award, by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This honor was bestowed upon Tata in recognition of his exceptional contributions to advancing cancer care in Assam and his efforts in fostering the state's industrial development.

During the award ceremony, CM Sarma expressed his gratitude, stating, “Had the privilege to honour Tata Trusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with 'Assam Baibhav', our State's highest civilian award. The visionary industrialist and philanthropist has made exceptional contributions towards furthering cancer care in Assam.” This accolade highlights Tata's enduring impact on the lives of many and his unwavering commitment to uplifting the state.

In the wake of Tata's passing, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing the profound loss felt by the state. He described Tata as one of Assam's biggest well-wishers and said , “In his demise, we have lost a true well-wisher who believed in Assam's potential as an industrial hub.” Sarma recalled his personal interactions with Tata, reflecting on the insightful conversations they shared.

Ratan Tata’s contributions to Assam are not only marked by his investments and initiatives but also by the transformative vision he espoused. His commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and fostering industrial growth has set a high standard for corporate responsibility and community engagement. The projects initiated under his guidance have laid the groundwork for a brighter future for Assam, ensuring that its citizens have access to quality healthcare and job opportunities in burgeoning sectors.