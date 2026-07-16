From child actor to chief minister: Is Himanta Biswa Sarma hinting at a biopic?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 16 hinted that if a biopic is ever made on his life, it would include his childhood appearance in the Assamese film Koka Deuta Nati Aru Hati – Part 1.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma said he has been receiving numerous messages from people asking whether he had really acted in the film and how old he was at the time.

Responding to the public curiosity, the chief minister said, "If any day I get a chance to write a biopic on myself, then I will definitely include my memories of Koka Deuta Nati Aru Hati – Part 1, when I acted in the movie at the age of nine."

The remarks came after Sarma recently revealed his childhood acting stint, which sparked widespread interest on social media, with many users seeking confirmation about his role in the film.

The chief minister's comments have reignited interest in his early life, with the anecdote adding an unexpected chapter to the political journey of one of the Northeast's most prominent leaders.

While Sarma did not indicate that a biopic is currently in the works, he said his experience as a child actor would certainly find a place in his life story if one is ever written or adapted for the screen.