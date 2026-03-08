From degree college to railway overbridge: Rs 150 crore development package unveiled in Assam's Tamulpur

Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Hagrama Mohilary along with Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, on Saturday, March 8 laid the foundation stones for multiple projects worth over Rs 150 crore across Tamulpur district.

The day-long programme witnessed the launch of key initiatives spanning education, sports infrastructure, public recreation and road connectivity, reflecting the government’s efforts to strengthen development in the BTR region.

Mohilary began his visit by arriving via helicopter at the proposed site of Nagrijuli Degree College on the banks of the Barnadi River in Nagrijuli. However, before laying the foundation stone for the college, he first inaugurated the foundation works for the Obari Mini Stadium and Shuklai Park at Naokata.

The proposed park will feature several recreational facilities including a toy train, slides, an open gym and a musical fountain, aimed at creating a modern public leisure space for residents.

Mohilary later returned to Nagrijuli to formally lay the foundation stone for Nagrijuli Degree College, addressing a large public gathering at the event. During the programme, financial assistance under the Assam Darshan Scheme was also distributed to six religious institutions in the area.

Continuing the development drive, Mohilary subsequently laid the foundation stone for a railway overbridge at Goreswar. However, due to an urgent engagement, he had to leave for Kokrajhar, entrusting the responsibility of attending the public meeting to Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Addressing the gathering, Baruah outlined several ongoing and upcoming developmental initiatives of the state government, highlighting improvements in road infrastructure, the construction of a new Deputy Commissioner’s office complex, the establishment of a medical college and the implementation of the Orunodoi Scheme.

The minister stated that the proposed 1.5-kilometre railway overbridge on the Goreswar–Baihata Chariali road will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 136 crore and is expected to be completed within two to two-and-a-half years.

Officials also announced that ₹10 crore has been allocated for the Obari Mini Stadium, while ₹3 crore has been earmarked for the development of Shuklai Park, including its recreational attractions.

The events were attended by Biswajit Daimary, along with BTC Executive Members Ganesh Kachari, Maheswar Basumatary and Lakhi Das.

Also present were Tamulpur District BJP President Victor Das, Simi Karan, District Commissioner of Tamulpur, besides academicians, students, local residents and several government officials from the region.