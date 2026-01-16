From demographic dividend to growth engine: Assam’s youth at centre of Viksit Bharat 2047

Assam’s youth can emerge as a key driver of industrialisation, employment generation and entrepreneurship, provided there is sustained policy support, active industry participation and focused skill development, experts said at a webinar held on January 15.

The webinar, titled “Assam’s Youth and Viksit Bharat 2047: Pathways to Industrialisation, Employment and Entrepreneurship”, was organised by ACTION NGO and the Forum for Indian Journalists on Education, Environment, Health & Agriculture (FIJEEHA), in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of Gauhati University, with support from Cairn Oil & Gas.

Speakers noted that with over one-third of Assam’s population in the 15–34 age group, the state enjoys a significant demographic advantage that can be transformed into long-term economic growth through targeted interventions.

The discussion aligned with the national vision of youth-led development highlighted during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the decisive role Assam’s youth can play in the state’s economic transformation over the next two decades.

Pranjit Tamuli, Senior Executive Officer of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, underlined the need for long-term industry engagement, stating that sustained industrial growth could create local employment opportunities and strengthen Assam’s economy.

Highlighting the role of educational institutions, Dr Ranjan K. Kakati of the NSS Cell, Gauhati University, said youth development must extend beyond academics. Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP), he said its focus on skill development, experiential learning and practical exposure would help bridge the gap between education and employability.

Independent journalist Chandrani Sinha pointed to an emerging trend of reverse migration in the state, noting that a more conducive environment for industries and employment is encouraging young people to return to Assam.

Entrepreneurship was identified as a key employment driver, especially in sectors rooted in local strengths. Guwahati-based textile entrepreneur Priyanka D. Patwari said that with the right ecosystem, Assam’s youth could build sustainable enterprises that generate jobs locally.

Development sector expert Mriganku Bahak from Jorhat stressed the importance of inclusive growth, stating that development becomes truly impactful when industrial progress also strengthens rural and semi-urban communities.

The webinar facilitated a meaningful dialogue among youth, academia, industry and civil society, reinforcing the need for industries to act as long-term partners in Assam’s development journey. Speakers also highlighted the role of companies such as Cairn Oil & Gas in promoting youth empowerment through initiatives including digital classrooms, mental well-being programmes in colleges, support for regional cultural events, and promotion of sports, aligning with the state’s broader development goals.