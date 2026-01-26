From entrepreneurs to farmers, Assam’s achievers grace Republic Day parade as special invitees

Assam marked a strong presence at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as farmers, grassroots representatives, entrepreneurs and youth achievers from the state participated in national events as special invitees, showcasing contributions across agriculture, rural development, entrepreneurship and youth leadership.

Two progressive farmers from Assam participated in the Republic Day programme in New Delhi as special guests along with their families.

Representing farmers who have made significant contributions to increasing pulse production in the state, Biren Pathari of Gulung Doital village in Golaghat district and Rajumani Bhuyan of Bakulguri in Morigaon district were among the invitees.

Biren Pathari was accompanied by his wife Amiya Pathari, while Rajumani Bhuyan was joined by his wife Jonti Bhuyan.

Following the Republic Day event attended by President Droupadi Murmu, the two farmers were felicitated by the Union Agriculture Minister in recognition of their achievements in pulse cultivation.

They were accompanied in an official capacity by Dr Arunima Dev Choudhury, State Consultant of the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission under the Assam Agriculture Department.

Adding to Assam’s representation, Dr Geetima Deka of Dharapur in Guwahati attended the Republic Day celebrations as a special invitee.

Dr Deka, who had earlier worked as a college assistant professor, has established a successful enterprise producing soaps from discarded fragrant flowers.

Her products are exported to France and marketed through platforms such as Amazon and JioMart. Through research and innovation, she has achieved self-reliance as an entrepreneur.

She was invited by the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited and also visited the Prime Minister’s Office Museum during her stay in New Delhi.

Grassroots governance from Assam was also highlighted at the national level, with two panchayat representatives from Bajali district attending the main Republic Day celebrations. The invitees were Jiten Das, regional member of the 27 No.

Sathishamuka Bamunpara Gaon Panchayat under Bajali Anchalik Panchayat, and Leela Kakoti, President of Muguria Gaon Panchayat and a resident of Dolaigaon Kumarikhowa. Muguria Gaon Panchayat had earlier earned national recognition during the 2022–23 financial year after constructing a children’s park at Bamakata using government funds to promote children’s mental development and recreation, for which it received an award from the Government of India.

In this context, the panchayat president was invited to attend Republic Day and expressed her happiness while thanking Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass and Bajali Block Development Officer Chandan Bezbaruah.

Bajali Development Block also received the Deendayal Upadhyay Award for the same financial year for excellence across various sectors, resulting in Jiten Das attending the event on behalf of the block. Both representatives were honoured with awards related to Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat and the Gram Panchayat Development Plan, achievements largely attributed to the effective implementation of rural development schemes under the leadership of BDO Chandan Bezbaruah.

Youth participation from Assam featured prominently as Baby Doley, a sixth-semester History student of Jengraimukh College in Majuli, took part as a selected cadet in the Prime Minister’s Rally.

A Cadet Sergeant of the 51 Air Force (Technical) NCC Unit of Jengraimukh College, she attended the Republic Day training camp from January 1 and participated in the final parade and related events.

Baby Doley is the daughter of farmer Dipak Doley and Anganwadi worker Jyotsna Pator of Kumarbari Bheuchuk village in Jengraimukh, Majuli.

She earned the opportunity after more than one and a half months of rigorous training and selection through four camps held in Shillong and at the Jorhat NCC Academy.

The wide-ranging participation of Assam’s farmers, entrepreneurs, panchayat leaders and youth at the Republic Day celebrations underscored the state’s growing contribution to national development across multiple sectors.