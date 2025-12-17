From intoxication to abandoned rescue: Akhil Gogoi flags explosive allegations in Zubeen death probe

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi held a press conference on December 17, outlining specific allegations against each of the seven accused named in the Special Investigation Team chargesheet filed in connection with the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

The allegations, based on the SIT chargesheet, detail purported acts of negligence and alleged criminal intent that investigators believe contributed to the singer's drowning in Singapore on September 19.

According to Gogoi's statement citing the chargesheet, manager Siddharth Sharma faces the most extensive list of allegations. The document claims Sharma caused Garg to swim whilst intoxicated and without proper safety equipment, despite medical advice from treating physician Dr Hitesh Barua warning the singer to stay away from water and fire. Sharma allegedly disregarded Garg's history of epilepsy by not obtaining a medical fitness certificate for travel and dismissed the singer's vomiting as merely gastric trouble.

The chargesheet reportedly details plans to "retire the victim and make maximum financial gains" from him, along with evidence of Sharma diversifying his investments into ventures including Mahavir Aqua, Hotel Heritage, and transportation businesses. Most damning is the allegation that Sharma told others "Jabo De, Jabo De" ("let him go") when Garg was in danger, allegedly preventing rescue attempts.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, described as closest to Garg since 2013, faces allegations of instigating the singer to enter the water by saying "Tate Jao Bola" ("let us go there"). Despite being in the best position to save Garg, Goswami allegedly showed a thumbs-up sign to others on the yacht to "diffuse the alarm" when concerns were raised about the singer's safety. The chargesheet claims he caused water ingestion and bodily injury by failing to prevent Garg from swimming without a life jacket despite the singer's visibly intoxicated and fatigued state.

Event organiser Shyam Kanu Mahanta stands accused of providing Garg a bottle of whisky against medical advice, knowing it could prove fatal. He allegedly failed to provide Amritprabha Mahanta separate accommodation, forcing her to stay with Garg and facilitate his drinking. Despite meeting Garg's management team on the morning of the incident, Mahanta reportedly made no safety arrangements and failed to cancel the yacht trip despite the public medical advisory about Garg's epilepsy. The chargesheet claims the absence of medical arrangements meant Garg missed the "golden hour" for treatment, with an ambulance arriving 75 minutes after the incident.

Amritprabha Mahanta faces allegations of causing excessive alcohol consumption by staying in Garg's room for two consecutive nights before the incident. She allegedly failed to inform Garg's manager, the event organisers, or his wife about his additional alcohol consumption and sleep deprivation. The chargesheet claims she encouraged Garg to swim whilst fatigued and intoxicated, recorded video of him immediately before drowning without alerting the captain despite her proximity, and only revealed information about his medications to organisers after the incident.

DSP Sandipan Garg, the singer's cousin, allegedly instigated the 226-metre swim to the beach and failed to stop his intoxicated relative from jumping into the sea despite sitting adjacent to him. The chargesheet claims he jumped into the water only after NRIs on board raised alarm, failed to save Garg despite being near him, delayed calling the captain, and bore responsibility for water ingestion and submergence of Garg's nostrils and mouth.

The SIT submitted its 3,500-page chargesheet on December 12 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati, following an investigation that examined over 300 witnesses. Four accused—Siddharth Sharma, Shtyamkanu Mahanta, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and Amritprabha Mahanta—have been charged with murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sandipan Garg faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105, whilst two personal security officers, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, have been charged with criminal breach of trust under Section 316(5).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously stated that Garg's death was "plain and simple murder" rather than an accident. The chargesheet was brought to court in four trunks, containing evidence collected from Singapore and across Assam.

Akhil Gogoi, who has been critical of the investigation's handling, previously called the chargesheet "politically motivated" and claimed it was prepared without proper ground verification in Singapore. He dismissed the document as "a piece of fantasy" and "Himanta Biswa Sarma's election manifesto for 2026" rather than a genuine murder investigation.

Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, welcomed the chargesheet filing and expressed hope for swift justice through the judicial process. The Chief Minister has indicated that a fast-track court may be requested to expedite the trial.

The case now moves to the trial stage, with public interest remaining intense across Assam. Several local lawyers have reportedly declined to represent the accused in what has become one of the state's most closely watched legal proceedings.