From Kahilipara to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Complex: Zubeen Garg’s final journey for public homage

The city of Guwahati is bracing for a large influx of fans and well-wishers as the mortal remains of renowned Assamese singer, lyricist, music director, and actor Zubeen Garg are set to arrive from Singapore tonight.

Garg, who passed away on September 19 while attending the North East India Festival in Singapore, had left an indelible mark on Assam’s cultural landscape over decades of artistic contributions.

According to the Guwahati Traffic Police, the body will first be taken to Garg’s residence in Bhagaduttapur, where family members and close friends will pay their respects.

Subsequently, the public will have an opportunity to offer tributes at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, which has been prepared to accommodate a large gathering of fans.

In anticipation of the massive turnout, authorities have issued detailed traffic regulations to ensure smooth movement around key points.

The plying of commercial goods vehicles on NH-27 and NH-17 will be restricted from 6 AM to 11 PM on September 21, 2025. Visitors paying homage at the sports complex are advised to alight at Rongmen Point and enter via Gate No. 1A, exiting through Gate No. 3. Vehicles will not be allowed inside the complex, except for essential, emergency, and media (DSNG) vehicles, which will enter through Gate No. 1C.

Authorities have also earmarked multiple parking areas for public vehicles coming from both Khanapara and Jalukbari sides, including Lokhra Bihatoli, Mahindra Tractor Stockyard, Cycle Track Saikuchi, Bathowpuri Bodo HS School, ISBT Khanapara, Greenwood Resort, and several others. Separate parking arrangements have been made for civil administration, police, and security personnel to maintain order.

“The preparations are being undertaken keeping in mind the immense love and respect that people of Assam have for Zubeen Garg,” said a senior police officer. “We urge citizens to cooperate with traffic management measures to ensure a smooth and safe flow during this period.”

With millions expected to participate, the city is witnessing a rare confluence of grief, reverence, and civic coordination, as Guwahati prepares to bid a final farewell to one of Assam’s most cherished cultural icons.