From Kamakhya to Manas: Assam CM Himanta's top 5 picks for tourists

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared his pick of five destinations that visitors should explore when travelling to the northeastern state, highlighting its religious heritage, wildlife and natural beauty.

Speaking during a phone call, Sarma invited tourists to visit Assam and shared his top picks for places to explore, including the Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga National Park, Umrangso Lake and Manas National Park.

Sarma began with the Kamakhya Temple, one of Assam's most prominent religious sites, and said a visit to the state should include a stop at the temple.

He then highlighted Kaziranga National Park, noting its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park is known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses and its rich wildlife.

Sarma's third pick was Umrangso Lake in Dima Hasao district. Describing the destination as exceptionally scenic, he said its beauty would remain with visitors for a long time.

The Chief Minister also recommended Manas National Park, which shares a transboundary ecosystem with Bhutan. He pointed to the movement of wildlife across the India-Bhutan border as one of the park's distinctive features.

“Rhinos and tigers don't need a visa to go anywhere,” Sarma said, using the movement of animals across the border to underline the unique character of the Manas landscape.

Manas is also a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site and is known for its biodiversity and wildlife.

Sarma urged tourists to explore Assam's natural attractions while also experiencing the hospitality of its people.

“Whenever you come to visit these five destinations, we will definitely meet and have a great time exploring Assam together,” he said.