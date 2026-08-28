From Kamarupa to global academia: CM Himanta remembers Sanskrit scholar Anundoram Borooah

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, August 28, paid tribute to eminent Sanskrit scholar Mahamahopadhyay Anundoram Borooah on the occasion of Sanskrit Day, highlighting the ancient Sanskrit learning tradition of Kamarupa.

In a post on X, Sarma said ancient Kamarupa was a “glorious centre” of Sanskrit learning and the pursuit of knowledge, with its rich intellectual tradition preserved through stone inscriptions and copper plates.

The Chief Minister described Anundoram Borooah as one of the pioneers of the tradition, whose contributions connected India's knowledge heritage with the global academic world.

Sarma said Borooah made significant contributions to Sanskrit scholarship through his works on the Sanskrit-English dictionary and Sanskrit grammar.

“On Sanskrit Day, I am sharing some of his writings,” Sarma said, expressing hope that the younger generation would draw inspiration from Borooah's knowledge, dedication and pursuit of Sanskrit.

Anundoram Borooah, regarded as one of Assam's pioneering Sanskrit scholars, made a significant contribution to the study and promotion of Sanskrit and Indian knowledge traditions.