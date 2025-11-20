From loom to livelihood: Assam weavers achieve new milestones with Cairn’s support

Marking Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., has highlighted the growing success of more than 3,200 women weavers in Assam who have transitioned from traditional craftspersons to confident rural entrepreneurs. The achievement comes through Cairn’s sustained investment in community-driven handloom centres across Golaghat and Jorhat districts.

Developed in partnership with the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), these centres have provided women with modern weaving infrastructure, upgraded looms, and structured technical training. Once limited to household weaving, women in villages such as Borchapori and Agchamua are now producing high-quality gamosas for the Government of Assam’s Swanirbhar Naari scheme and expanding into diversified handloom products.

“Across our Borchapori and Agchamua centres, efficiency has risen by nearly 30% due to upgraded facilities and continuous mentoring. The women are now able to produce mekhela chadors, shawls, and other value-added products,” a Cairn spokesperson said.

For many beneficiaries, the transformation is deeply personal. Mohila Saikia of Borchapori shared that modern equipment has significantly improved productivity. “I can now weave up to five gamosas a day. This is not just weaving—it is progress,” she said.

Cairn says the initiative contributes to India’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat, where women-led entrepreneurship plays a central role in driving rural economic prosperity. By converting craft-based knowledge into viable enterprises, the handloom centres are helping women build resilient livelihoods and reshape the economic landscape of Assam.