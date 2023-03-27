Assam witnessed a momentous occasion on March 26, as Lovlina Borgohain and Jintimoni Kalita made the state and the country proud by excelling in their respective sports.

Lovlina Borgohain, a boxer from Borpathar village in Assam, won her maiden World Championship gold medal on March 26 in New Delhi, defeating Australia's Caitlin Parker via a split decision in a closely-fought 75kg final bout at KD Jadhav Indoor stadium. Scenes of grand celebrations could be seen at Lovlina's residence in Borpathar in Assam, as her fans and well-wishers thronged to congratulate her family members, including her parents Tiken Borgohain and Mamoni Borgohain. The wrestler's relatives distributed sweets among those gathered to celebrate Lovlina's international triumph.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on winning the gold medal, stating that she had made Assam proud again. He took to Twitter to congratulate Lovlina on her achievement, posting a video of her being announced as the winner and wishing her the best for her future endeavours. Lovlina, who had won the World Championships Bronze in 2018 and 2019, put behind the disappointment of losing in the quarter-final stage of the Commonwealth Games last year to reign supreme in New Delhi.

In addition to Lovlina Borgohain, Jintimoni Kalita, a 19-year-old cricketer from Mangaldai Assam, also contributed to the state's sporting glory. Playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, Jintimoni helped the team win the first Women's Premier League held at Mumbai Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai Indians won a thrilling seven-wicket victory defeating Delhi Capitals to win the first women's league trophy. Jintimoni, who was roped in by the Mumbai Indians franchise for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) for Rs 10 lakh, is also the only player from Assam in this tournament. She is a left-handed batter who can also bowl medium pace at any part of the match.

Both Lovlina Borgohain and Jintimoni Kalita have made Assam proud with their exceptional performances in their respective sports. Their victories are the result of their hard work and dedication of the athletes and the support of their families and fans.