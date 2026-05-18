From Majuli’s Sattras to Padma honour: Who is Assam’s Sattriya Maestro Haricharan Saikia?

Veteran Sattriya exponent Haricharan Saikia, one of Assam’s most respected cultural figures, has been conferred the Padma honour in recognition of his lifelong contribution to preserving and promoting Sattriya dance and music — one of India’s classical art forms deeply rooted in Assam’s Vaishnavite tradition.

Born on February 3, 1930, in Gosaipukhuri village of Lakhimpur district, Saikia’s journey in Sattriya began at a very young age. At just eight years old, he was sent to the historic old Kamalabari Sattra in Majuli, where he underwent rigorous training in Sattriya dance, music and various aspects of Vaishnavite cultural traditions under renowned Gurus.

Over the decades, Saikia emerged as one of the foremost torchbearers of Sattriya culture. He performed Sattriya dance even before India’s Independence, including during ceremonial events held for visiting British officials in Majuli’s Sattras.

His artistic journey also saw him perform before India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. In 1948, he performed Bargeet at All India Radio alongside Maniram Gayan Moktar, helping bring Assam’s devotional musical traditions to a wider audience.

Between 1938 and 1962, Saikia remained associated with Kamalabari Sattra and travelled extensively across Assam and other parts of the country, performing Sattriya dance and music at festivals and cultural programmes.

After leaving the Sattra institution, he devoted himself to teaching and institution-building. Saikia established several Sattriya Sangeet Vidyalayas across Assam and played a pioneering role in encouraging women’s participation in Sattriya dance at a time when the tradition remained largely male-dominated.

Through workshops, performances and cultural events, he worked tirelessly to make Sattriya accessible to modern audiences without compromising its traditional essence.

Even at the age of 97, Saikia continues to remain active in the cultural field. He currently serves as the principal of Bihpuria Sattriya Sangeet Vidyalaya, mentoring younger generations and spreading awareness about Assam’s rich artistic heritage.

Over the years, Saikia has received several prestigious honours for his contribution to Indian classical arts. The Assam government recognised him as a “State Artist” in 1991, while Kamalabari Sattra conferred upon him the title of “Bayan”.

He received a gold medal for Sattriya dance at a festival organised by the Assam Sangeet Natak Academy in Nagaon in 1954, and was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Puruskar in 2011.

His other honours include the Rasheswar Saikia Borbayan Award in 2018 and the Gunanidhi Award in 2025.

With the Padma honour, Haricharan Saikia’s decades-long contribution to preserving Assam’s spiritual and classical cultural traditions has now received national recognition, cementing his legacy as one of the tallest figures in the world of Sattriya dance and music.

