Durga Puja celebrations have begun across Assam, with hundreds of pandals drawing devotees through elaborate designs, themed installations and traditional rituals. In Guwahati, where more than 500 public and private pujas are being organised this year, the celebrations have combined artistic displays with established religious customs.

The consecration of Goddess Durga, known as pran pratishtha, was held across the state on Maha Shashthi on Friday, followed by Maha Saptami on Saturday. With clear skies and the seasonal appearance of kash flowers and shiuli blooms, devotees have been visiting pandals across the city and other parts of Assam.

One of the major attractions this year is the Bishnupur High School Durga Puja, whose organisers have built a floating pandal on a lake to mark the puja's 75th anniversary. Designed around the theme of Naglok, the pandal can be accessed by boat, with the committee arranging transport for visitors.

The entrance features a Shivling beneath a waterfall, while sculptures of the Naag Devtas form part of the installation inside. The eco-friendly structure has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Other puja committees in Guwahati have opted for architectural replicas and international inspirations. The Pandu Rest Camp Kalibari Sarbajanin Durga Puja, celebrating its 78th year, has created a modern pandal inspired by a museum in Thailand. The installation, built at a cost of around Rs 60 lakh, houses a 19-foot idol of the goddess.

The Jay Hind Club has recreated the Ram Temple in Ayodhya at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh. A team of 24 artisans from West Bengal, led by artist Biplab Sinha, worked on the structure for nearly three months.

Latasil, meanwhile, is marking the golden jubilee of its Durga Puja with a pandal modelled on the Kedarnath Temple. Artists from Alipurduar have constructed the structure, while artisans from West Bengal have crafted the clay idol. The celebrations will also feature nagara naam, puppet shows and traditional drumming.

Several committees have used their themes to highlight social and environmental concerns. Geetanagar, observing the 51st edition of its puja, has based its pandal on the floods that affected Nepal and Upper Assam. Kahilipara, also marking its 51st edition, has combined the image of Goddess Durga with elements from The Jungle Book. North Bhaskar Nagar has drawn attention with a 35-foot idol.

Traditional forms of worship continue alongside the elaborate installations. At the Durga Chandika Temple in Borbari Bishnupur, the 20th edition of the puja is being conducted using 108 sacred ghats instead of a conventional idol. Several temples and Shakti Peethas across Assam also follow traditional practices in which the goddess is represented through banana plants, bamboo and ritual pots.

The festivities extend beyond Guwahati. The Amolapatty Rajohuwa Namghar in Dibrugarh is hosting its 156th community Durga Puja, continuing a tradition that dates back more than 150 years. In Nagaon, organisers have developed a pandal around the theme The Illusion of Machines.

Crowds have begun gathering at pandals across the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, while markets have reported increased footfall as families make purchases for the festival. Organisers expect visitor numbers to rise further over the weekend and during Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami.

The celebrations are taking place against a backdrop of continued mourning for singer Zubeen Garg, whose death last year continues to draw public attention and demands for justice from his fans. Despite the grief, Durga Puja remains a major occasion for religious observance and community gatherings across Assam.