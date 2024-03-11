Nanda Banerjee, the renowned music director known for his active involvement in politics was initially associated with the Communist Party before becoming a key figure in the AGP during the era of Prafulla Mahanta.

Beyond his political contributions Banerjee served as the President of the Linguistic Minority Cell of the AGP showcasing his commitment to various aspects of public service.

The cultural world of Assam mourns the loss of a true maestro whose contributions will resonate for years to come.

In the realm of music, Banerjee made an indelible mark as the music director for timeless plays in mobile theater. Some notable productions under his musical direction include 'Cleopatra,' 'Hamlet,' 'Iliad Odissi,' 'Matir Gaadi,' 'Baghjaal,' and 'Sharaguri Chapri.'

Despite his musical achievements, Nanda Banerjee's legacy extends beyond the stage. It has been reported that his body has been dedicated to eye donation in alignment with his commitment to contributing even in his passing.