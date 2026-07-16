From Rochester to Jorhat: Beloved missionary doctor Kenneth V. Dodgson passes away at 100

Dr Kenneth V. Dodgson, the veteran medical missionary who devoted decades of his life to serving people in Assam through the Jorhat Christian Medical Centre (JCMC), has passed away at the age of 100.

The Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School (CRCDS), New York, announced that Dr Dodgson died on July 12, describing him as a beloved alumnus, faithful friend, and a man whose life embodied "faith, compassion, healing and service."

A graduate of Colgate Rochester Divinity School's Class of 1948, Dr Dodgson, along with his wife Sally, dedicated much of their lives to missionary work in Northeast India.

The couple served at the Jorhat Christian Medical Centre, where they became widely respected for their commitment to providing healthcare, education and community service.

Their work at the medical centre touched countless lives, particularly in Assam, where they spent decades serving communities through medical care rooted in compassion and Christian values.

Following their return to Rochester, New York, Dr Dodgson and his wife remained closely associated with the Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. Sally Dodgson, who passed away in 2017, earned her Master of Divinity degree from the institution in 1984 and later served in several leadership roles, including Director of Communications and Assistant to the President for Institutional Research.

Recognising his decades of humanitarian and missionary service, the seminary honoured Dr Dodgson with its Distinguished Alumni/ae Award in 2011, acknowledging his contributions to global ministry, healthcare and compassionate leadership.

According to the institution, Dr Dodgson believed strongly in Baptist values of freedom of conscience, respect for diversity and the dignity of every individual. These principles shaped both his medical practice and his lifelong commitment to peace, justice and service.

In a tribute, the seminary said Dr Dodgson's life demonstrated that theological education extends beyond classrooms and is best expressed through service, healing and love for others.

"We give thanks to God for the life and legacy of Dr. Kenneth V. Dodgson, and we hold in prayer his family, friends, and all who were blessed by his remarkable witness," the institution said in its statement.

Further details regarding memorial services and ways to honour Dr Dodgson's life are expected to be announced later.

Dr Dodgson leaves behind a lasting legacy in Assam, where generations of patients, colleagues and community members remember him for his selfless service and unwavering dedication to improving healthcare in Jorhat and the wider Northeast.