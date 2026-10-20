Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Maha Navami highlighted the state government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, linking the festival’s message of achievement and fulfilment to efforts to promote women’s entrepreneurship and financial independence.

In a post on X, Sarma said the scheme aims to help eligible women members of self-help groups become “Lakhpati Baideus”, with annual earnings of at least Rs 1 lakh.

Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries receive Rs 10,000 as seed capital in the first year. According to the Chief Minister’s post, women who utilise the amount effectively can access Rs 25,000 in the second year, comprising a state contribution and a bank loan, followed by ₹50,000 in the third year.

Sarma said women were already building livelihoods through activities such as bakeries, food processing, fish farming and vegetable cultivation. He added that their enterprises were also creating employment opportunities and hope for others in their villages.

Drawing a connection with Maa Siddhidatri, worshipped on Maha Navami as the giver of siddhis, Sarma said women were achieving success through hard work and self-belief.

He concluded his message by wishing women success in their endeavours and invoking the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri.