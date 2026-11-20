A public health expert from Assam presented her research on community-led tuberculosis elimination initiatives at the World Conference on Lung Health in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, held from November 17 to 20.

Dr Pranamika Sarmah, a resident of Saikia Chuburi in Tezpur, presented her paper titled “Driving TB-free Gram Panchayat Initiative: A Community-led Approach to Strengthening the TB Care Cascade in Assam, India”.

Currently working as a public health expert at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sarmah's research focuses on grassroots participation and community-driven efforts to strengthen tuberculosis care and support the goal of eliminating the disease.

Representing Assam at the international conference, she wore the traditional Assamese Sador Mekhela, showcasing the state's cultural heritage alongside her professional work.

Sarmah is the daughter of Narendra Nath Sarmah, a retired sub-engineer of the PWD (Roads) department, and Padmini Devi, a retired teacher of Silver Jubilee LP School.

Her presentation at the global conference marks a milestone in her professional journey and brings attention to community-led public health initiatives in Assam.