In an era where art and science converge to inspire and drive actionable change, Priyanka Das Rajkakati, a pioneering aerospace engineer and space artist from Assam, stands out as a beacon of creativity and innovation. Priyanka has carved a unique niche at the intersection of art, science, and society, focusing on sustainable practices in the space industry. And more importantly her artwork has now taken the maiden flight with NASA mission to the moon.

Priyanka is one of the distinguished artists featured in the LunARC Lunar Art Gallery, an initiative that aims to amplify voices through art. This gallery, one of the payloads aboard Firefly’s Blue Ghost 1 lunar lander, launched on January 15, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The lunar lander is on a 45-day trajectory and is expected to touch down on the Moon around March 2.

The LunARC gallery, curated by Lakshmi Karan, brought together over 30,000 paintings from marginalized communities through an extensive process involving NGOs worldwide. Priyanka’s contribution to this celestial exhibition is her artwork titled “Brahmaputra by Sunrise”, a homage to Assam’s mighty Brahmaputra River. This piece reflects her deep connection to her homeland and her commitment to raising awareness about climate-related challenges and flood resilience.

“Brahmaputra by Sunrise” has traveled across all seven continents, symbolizing Priyanka’s global mission to bridge cultures through art and science. The piece is also part of the RiVeins (Rivers from our Veins) initiative, a cross-disciplinary project aimed at building flood-resilient communities along the Brahmaputra River. Through storytelling and innovative approaches, RiVeins addresses the socio-cultural gaps in existing flood mitigation systems, emphasizing the need to protect not just lives but livelihoods.

The original artwork is displayed at VorteX-io’s offices in Toulouse, France, but its digital format now journeys to the Moon, alongside voices from over 40 countries. This historic opportunity came through Priyanka’s association with The Karman Project, an organization dedicated to fostering global collaboration in space.

Hailing from Assam in Northeast India, Priyanka’s academic journey began with a bachelor’s degree in physics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, followed by engineering studies at École Polytechnique in Paris. She completed her industrial Ph.D. in GNSS technology at ISAE-Supaero, funded by Safran.

As the co-founder of The Exploration Company, Priyanka led critical projects in guidance, navigation, and control systems. Today, she heads Atelier Arth, a tech-driven art and design studio that bridges cutting-edge technology with user-centric solutions. Her earlier artwork, **Bhedadipika**, was sent to the International Space Station in 2022 as part of the Moon Gallery Project, highlighting her consistent push to integrate traditional art into futuristic space exploration.

Priyanka is not just a creator but also a dedicated advocate for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) outreach. Her accolades include being named in Forbes India’s 30 Under 30, the Karman Fellowship, and India Today’s Next 100 Innovators Under 40.

Reflecting on her work with LunARC, Priyanka expressed her aspiration: “Through my artwork, I want to share the story of Assam from a platform as grand as the Moon. It’s an honor to represent my land and contribute to an initiative that empowers voices globally.”

As Priyanka Das Rajkakati continues to break barriers, her journey from the banks of the Brahmaputra to the Moon exemplifies the transformative power of art and science in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.