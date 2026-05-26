‘From their mouths came not Mayabini, but Dayabini’: Himanta attacks opposition over Zubeen Garg politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 26, accused sections of the opposition of attempting to use singer Zubeen Garg politically during the elections, while invoking the controversy around “Mayabini” and “Dayabini” in the Assam Assembly.

Speaking during the discussion in the Assam Assembly, Sarma said a “deliberate debate” had been created around “Mayabini” and “Dayabini” during the election campaign and claimed some political groups attempted to use Zubeen Garg’s popularity for electoral gains.

“During the election, we witnessed the beginning of yet another controversy — the controversy of Dayabini and Mayabini,” the chief minister said.

Calling Zubeen Garg “an asset of the Assamese people”, Sarma said the singer had influenced generations of Assamese youth through his music and public life.

“Zubeen’s Mayabini has deeply influenced Assamese society. Through his songs, his art and his life, Zubeen has inspired Assamese youth for generations,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that Congress leaders who had criticised Zubeen Garg in the past suddenly began projecting support for him during the elections.

“This time, Zubeen Garg became one of the issues in the Congress manifesto,” Sarma said, adding that outside Rajiv Bhavan, Congress workers had put up banners of Zubeen Garg instead of photographs of national Congress leaders.

Sarma claimed the move reflected an attempt to politically appropriate the singer’s image and popularity.

“Those who had mercilessly criticised Zubeen throughout his life later went to his memorial and tried to use it to turn Assam’s political battle in their favour,” he said.

The chief minister further alleged that the same political groups had historically promoted singers from Bangladesh and only recently began presenting themselves as supporters of Zubeen Garg.

“The same people who, throughout their lives, supported singers brought from Bangladesh suddenly became overnight supporters of Zubeen Garg,” he said, adding: “But unfortunately, from their mouths came not Mayabini, but Dayabini.”

Sarma also referred to political mobilisation around Zubeen Garg’s memorial in Barpeta district during the elections and questioned the sudden interest shown by opposition groups.

“We have always differentiated between original Assamese culture and Bangladeshi influence, and that is what we have criticised,” he added.