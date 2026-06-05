From touching Himanta’s feet to multilingual oaths: Moments that defined Assam’s cabinet expansion

The swearing-in of 12 new ministers in the Assam Cabinet on June 5, was marked not only by the induction of fresh faces but also by a series of symbolic gestures and linguistic choices that quickly became a subject of discussion in political circles.

Soon after taking the oath, newly inducted ministers Pijush Hazarika and Sushanta Borgohain approached Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and touched his feet, a gesture widely interpreted as a public display of respect towards the BJP leader.

The moment, captured on camera, drew immediate attention. However, what also stood out was the conduct of Jayanta Malla Baruah, who did not make a similar gesture despite being regarded as one of the Chief Minister's closest associates and a key member of the influential "Dada Brigade".

Adding another dimension to the ceremony was the choice of languages used by ministers while taking the oath. Ministers opted for Assamese, Hindi, Sanskrit and Bengali, turning the event into a display of cultural identity, regional representation and political messaging.

While Bimal Bora took the oath in Sanskrit, Kaushik Rai chose Hindi. Krishnendu Paul took the oath in Bengali, reflecting the linguistic identity of Assam's Barak Valley. Most of the other ministers preferred Assamese, underscoring regional pride and cultural roots.

The linguistic diversity on display highlighted Assam's multicultural character and added a symbolic layer to the formation of the new Cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony also took place amid discontent in Upper Assam over the exclusion of Bolin Chetia from the Council of Ministers. Several organisations representing the Moran, Matak and Chutia communities had called for a 48-hour bandh in parts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts to protest the decision.

As the new ministers begin their tenure, Friday's ceremony is likely to be remembered not only for the Cabinet expansion itself but also for the political and cultural symbolism that accompanied it.