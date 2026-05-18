Fuel, LPG supplies remain normal across Assam, says Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The oil industry on Monday, May 18, said the availability of essential petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), remains normal and uninterrupted across Assam, amid concerns over fuel supply in the region.

In a statement issued by the State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry in Assam, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) said adequate stocks of fuel are being maintained across all supply locations in the State and the overall supply position continues to remain stable.

Public sector oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, are maintaining sufficient fuel stocks, officials said.

According to the statement, the entire fuel supply chain, from terminals and depots to retail outlets, is functioning efficiently without any disruption.

Officials said fuel stocks are being continuously monitored, and replenishment operations are progressing smoothly across the State.

The oil industry also said LPG supplies to domestic consumers are being prioritised and remain unaffected.

Appealing to the public to avoid panic buying, officials urged consumers to continue with normal consumption patterns and rely only on official communication from oil marketing companies for verified information on fuel availability.