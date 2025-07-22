Fuel price argument turns fatal in Tripura’s Shalbagan, one dead, multiple injured

A disagreement over petrol pricing escalated into fatal violence in Tripura's Shalbagan area late Sunday night, resulting in the death of a man and injuries to several others. The incident has sparked safety concerns among locals and prompted an active investigation by authorities.

The conflict began when a man, identified as Khokan Das, arrived to buy petrol. An argument over the price allegedly turned physical, leading to an initial clash involving Das and two individuals, Papan Debnath and Sanjeeb Mukherjee. All three sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital by police personnel.

Tensions intensified when a group of residents reportedly retaliated against Khokan Das and another individual, Rakesh Debnath. Both were also hospitalised following the assault. Rakesh later succumbed to his injuries, marking the only fatality in the incident.

Police have since arrested multiple individuals involved and presented them in court, requesting a three-day remand. Khokan Das, though still under medical care, has been detained and is expected to appear in court once his condition allows.

Authorities have registered two separate cases as investigations continue. The area remains under heightened surveillance to prevent further unrest.