Fuel price rise becoming a concern for people and government: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, June 14, said that the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices has begun affecting citizens and has also emerged as a concern for the government, attributing the increase to global geopolitical developments and disruptions in energy markets.

Addressing the people through a social media live session, Sarma said India’s dependence on imported crude oil has made domestic fuel prices vulnerable to international developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

He said that India fulfils nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements through imports from regions including Arab nations, Russia, the United States and Venezuela, and that instability in the Middle East has contributed to the recent rise in fuel prices.

Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making efforts to minimise the impact of rising fuel costs on ordinary citizens and ensure that people are protected from global market fluctuations to the greatest extent possible.

Expressing optimism about an improvement in the situation, the Chief Minister said he hoped tensions in West Asia would ease soon, leading to normalisation in international markets and relief for consumers.

He also stated that the global economic situation has created financial constraints for governments, including Assam. According to Sarma, managing finances immediately after the elections has become a matter of concern amid prevailing global uncertainties.

The Chief Minister said he expected diplomatic understanding between the United States and Iran to contribute to stability in global markets and allow governments to return focus to development initiatives.

Referring to the recent electoral outcome in Assam, Sarma began his address by thanking the people for the decisive victory secured by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Assembly elections.

Describing the mandate as unprecedented in the state’s political history, he expressed gratitude to the electorate and said the support received during the campaign and election period would remain a lasting responsibility for the government.

Sarma said Assam has witnessed significant growth since 2014 and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office.

Highlighting the government’s policy and welfare priorities, he said the administration had fulfilled its electoral commitment by securing assent to the Uniform Civil Code legislation. He also announced that cash transfers under the Orunodoi scheme would resume from August 2–3, while distribution of pulses, salt and sugar for ration card holders would restart. Other welfare programmes, including Nijut Moina, are also scheduled to resume from August.

Outlining future infrastructure plans, Sarma said the tender process for the proposed Gohpur–Numaligarh tunnel would be completed within a month. He also announced plans for a four-lane road connecting Baihata Chariali and Mission Chariali with the Ring Road network, along with a flyover linking Jalukbari and Borjhar.

The Chief Minister further said the government plans to develop an express highway connecting Siliguri and Silchar through Silchar–Barapani–Guwahati and extending to Srirampur–Siliguri.

He added that the government intends to transform Rupsi Airport into a logistics hub, establish a medical college in every district, and develop universities and engineering institutes across the state.

Sarma also said work on the Kamakhya Corridor project has commenced and reiterated the government’s commitment to generating employment opportunities for two lakh youths while preserving Assam’s cultural identity and land.

The Chief Minister informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam and remain in Guwahati from July 1 to July 3. He further indicated that a prominent foreign leader is also expected to visit during the same period.