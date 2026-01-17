Full disclosure of Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan links by month-end: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a Facebook Live announced that Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan will be disclosed by end of January.

CM Sarma repeatedly targeted the Congress and its Assam unit president Gaurav Gogoi, accusing the party of compromising Assam’s interests by what he described as repeated “appeasement of a particular community” for political gains. The Chief Minister alleged that such actions were endangering Assam’s identity, unity and national security.

“The Congress has kneeled before a particular community. This is not being done for the good of anyone, but at the cost of our motherland, the identity of our people. This cannot be accepted,” Sarma said, warning the party leadership to introspect.

Referring to allegations previously raised by the BJP against the Congress MP from Jorhat—who also serves as the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha—Sarma said the issue goes beyond politics and poses a serious risk to the state. “Special affection for a specific community and secret contact with Pakistan—these are dangers for Assam,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister said he would reveal “complete details” after returning from the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Once I return from Davos, I will place all the facts before the people,” he said, setting a clear timeline for disclosure before the end of the month.

Sarma also invoked the theme of protecting Assam’s ‘jati’— claiming that vested interests were deliberately attempting to weaken it. “Our jati is under threat. We are trying to save it, but some people are trying to weaken Assam from within,” he said, calling for unity to safeguard the state’s identity.

Turning to a recent political controversy, the Chief Minister criticised the Congress over the induction of former All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) president Rejaul Karim Sarkar earlier this week. Sarma referred to remarks allegedly made by Sarkar suggesting that Sivasagar should be turned into Dhubri, a statement that triggered widespread backlash.

Highlighting Sivasagar’s historical and cultural significance, Sarma described it as the heart of Assamese civilisation—the former capital of the Ahom dynasty, the birthplace of Assam’s first newspaper Orunudoi, and home to heritage sites such as the UNESCO-listed Charaideo Maidam and the revered Shivadol temple. “Sivasagar and Dhubri have distinct cultural and social identities. It is neither possible nor acceptable to turn one into the other,” he said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that Sarkar had made comments related to “education jihad” and future administrative control over districts such as Sivasagar, Jorhat and Guwahati. He questioned why senior Congress leaders present at the event failed to object at the time and criticised Gogoi for maintaining silence on the issue.

Sarma also took aim at the Congress for what he described as a pattern of inaction, alleging that the party failed to take decisive steps against leaders demanding reservation on the basis of religion—positions he said run contrary to constitutional principles.