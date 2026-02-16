Full ECI bench begins three-day visit to review Assam poll preparedness

A full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Assam on February 16 for a three-day visit to review preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The delegation includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi. Upon arrival in Guwahati, the team was received by Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.

According to officials, the ECI bench will hold meetings with leaders of political parties, senior election officials, and state regulatory authorities on Tuesday. District election officers and superintendents of police are also scheduled to brief the Commission on election-related arrangements and ground-level readiness.

Sources said the Commission will additionally meet the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Chief Electoral Officer, police nodal officers, and other senior state officials to assess security, logistics, and administrative preparations.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners are expected to address the media on the final day of their visit on February 18.

The 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is likely to go to polls in March–April, with the term of the current Assembly set to end on May 20.