‘Fully committed to maintaining peace’: Himanta after arrests in Nalbari school vandalism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 26 said the state government remains firmly committed to maintaining peace and communal harmony, stressing that swift action had been taken against those involved in the vandalism of a Christian school in Nalbari district ahead of Christmas.

“In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state,” Sarma said in a post on X.

According to Assam Police, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at St. Mary's English School, located in Nalbari district. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Police said the accused allegedly entered the school premises and damaged property, including outer decorations, street lights, plant pots and other items. Some articles were also reportedly set on fire, causing damage just days before Christmas celebrations. A case has been registered at Belsor police station and an investigation is underway.

Officials said preliminary findings suggest the act was intended to disrupt Christmas festivities, adding that law and order would be maintained and those responsible would face strict action.

The incident drew sharp political reactions. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi condemned the vandalism, alleging it was a result of what he described as “politics of hatred”. He appealed to the people of Assam to remain united and not fall prey to “provocative acts by vested interests”.

“This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework and an attempt to divide society,” Gogoi said, urging authorities to ensure the safety of minority institutions.

Christmas was celebrated across the country on Thursday with prayers, candle-lighting and carol singing, as messages of peace, love and brotherhood resonated nationwide. Cities and towns were lit up with festive decorations, reflecting the spirit of togetherness associated with the festival, observed every year on December 25 to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.