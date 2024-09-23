The Gorkha Development Council (GDC) has witnessed a remarkable rise in government fund allocation. GDC Chairman Prem Singh Tamang, speaking exclusively to India Today NE, said that the fund allocation for the council has surged from Rs 1 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23 to a substantial Rs 10 crore for 2023-24.

“This increase in funding is a proof to the government’s commitment to the development and welfare of the Gorkha people in Assam,” said Prem Singh Tamang. He further elaborated on how these funds are being utilized for the betterment of the Gorkha community, focusing on both infrastructure and procurement.

In addition to the Rs 10 crore annual budget, the GDC also benefited from a special Chief Minister’s package worth Rs 12.5 crore in 2022-23 under the supplementary demand. This further helped the council’s capacity to carry out a wide range of developmental projects.

The GDC’s budget is divided into two parts: 60% is allocated for construction projects, while the remaining 40% is dedicated to procurement. The construction portion, according to Tamang, includes significant initiatives such as marking historical, archaeological, and cultural sites, building hostels for Gorkha community students, erecting cultural complexes, and constructing boundary walls. These efforts are all directed towards uplifting the Gorkha people and preserving their cultural heritage.

On the procurement side, funds are utilized for providing essential equipment, including sports materials, agricultural tools, weaving machines, and solar power installations. Notably, the GDC also offers coaching support for 30 meritorious students per year, preparing them for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams. This reflects the council's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for the Gorkha community.

Moreover, the GDC offers scholarships and financial assistance to students and individuals. While the council previously provided PhD scholarships of Rs 24,000, this program has since been halted, as the Assam government now provides similar stipends and scholarships to PhD students. Additionally, GDC provides medical assistance ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 to those in need.

The GDC places significant emphasis on promoting Gorkha culture and heritage. This includes the distribution of traditional Gorkha instruments like the Naumati Baja, a vital cultural symbol, and supporting youth clubs in preserving and practicing traditional art forms.

The council is very proactive in enhancing and promoting sports. It makes available material and financial assistance for young athletes. This is aimed at nurturing to ensure all-round development of youths of Gorkha.

Even when allegations surfaced recently over damage to statues supposedly connected with GDC-funded projects, Tamang explained the role of the council regarding such issues. According to him, the GDC releases funds for projects, but construction work is actually managed at the local level by the Block Development Officer (BDO), site engineers, and technical teams. "GDC's role is to just clear the funds. And local authorities manage the construction itself, he said".

According to Tamang, the council has maintained close coordination with the Assam government wherein each proposal is scrutinized for no misappropriation of funds in any way. "GDC can only send proposals, and the final approval is with the government. Everything done by the process is crystal clear, and there is no room for even a bit of corruption," he said.

The Gorkha Development Council's 2022-23 holistic development plan to be taken up with a Rs 100 lakh allocation marked an important year for the council. The plan would be of procurements and infrastructure projects. It was used to distribute 40 percent of the budget of traditional Gorkha instruments and sewing machines, while the rest 60 percent would be used on crucial construction projects such as boundary walls at Gorkha worship centers, open stages, and community halls in different districts.

Among the major projects undertaken include the construction of a statue of Saheed Jagdish Bhujel in Dibrugarh as tribute to an important Gorkha leader. Hostels for students, cultural complexes and sports facilities have also been constructed to meet their education and cultural needs.

The increased new fund allocation for the Gorkha Development Council seems to hold much promise for the future of the Gorkha community in Assam. With the amount now reaching Rs 10 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal, and several infrastructure and welfare projects in place, the GDC will continue to move ahead with the enhancement of social, cultural, and educational well-being of the Gorkhas. However, with the council continuing to work closely with the Assam government, it would surely help the Gorkhas look forward to sustained growth and development in the coming years.