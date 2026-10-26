Assam Police have arrested 13 people in connection with an alleged attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi district, Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the incident.

The arrests followed directions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, for immediate action against those responsible for the assault on Friday.

A case has been registered at Sribhumi police station, Singh said in a social media post. The arrested persons have been produced before a court, while further investigation is underway.

The incident reportedly occurred during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession, where a Bihu troupe invited to perform at the event was allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants. Several performers sustained injuries, and musical instruments were reportedly damaged.

Reacting to the incident, Sarma said any attempt to insult Assam’s cultural identity and heritage would not be tolerated. He directed the state police chief to ensure prompt action against those involved.

Union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condemned the alleged attack, describing it as deeply disturbing. He said Bihu was central to Assamese society and that any assault on artistes or hostility towards the state’s cultural heritage was unacceptable.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma termed the incident unforgivable, particularly the alleged assault on performers and damage to traditional instruments such as the dhol and pepa.

Demanding swift and exemplary action, the AASU president said the government must take a firm stand against forces acting against Assamese culture. He also raised concerns over the sense of insecurity among Assamese people in their own state, questioning the government’s commitment to its stated principle of jati-mati-bheti (community, land and hearth).