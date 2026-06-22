G Ramesh Kumar takes charge as NABARD Chief General Manager for Assam

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has appointed G Ramesh Kumar as the new Chief General Manager (CGM) of its Assam Regional Office.

According to an official statement issued by NABARD, Kumar has assumed charge with immediate effect, succeeding Loken Das.

An experienced banking professional, Kumar brings more than three decades of expertise in the banking and financial sector. His experience spans rural and development banking, project financing, and corporate debt financing, making him well-equipped to lead NABARD's initiatives in Assam.

NABARD stated that Kumar's extensive background in development-oriented banking is expected to further strengthen the institution's efforts towards rural development, agricultural growth, financial inclusion, and infrastructure creation in the state.

As the apex development financial institution for agriculture and rural development, NABARD plays a key role in supporting rural livelihoods, strengthening credit delivery systems, and promoting sustainable development across Assam and the Northeast region.